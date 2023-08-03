White House says top Russian official pitched North Korea on increasing sale of munitions to Moscow

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has made a pitch to North Korean officials to increase the sale of munitions to Moscow. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that Shoigu spoke last week to North Korean officials about the matter during a visit to Pyongyang. Kirby says Shoigu’s pitch to tighten cooperation with North Korea underscored that the Kremlin has become reliant on the country, as well as Iran, for the arms it needs to fight its war in Ukraine. North Korea and Iran are largely isolated on the international stage for their nuclear programs and human rights records.

