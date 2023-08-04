Black bear shot and killed by Montana man in his living room after break-in
By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man shot and killed a black bear he encountered in his living room after waking up to the sound of a barking dog in the middle of the night. The confrontation with the large bruin happened in the rural community of Luther in the foothills of the Beartooth Mountains. Seeley Oblander says fiance Thomas Bolkcom went to investigate their dog barking in the living room about 3 a.m. Thursday and encountered the bear. He got a handgun and shot it several times. A state wildlife officials says the shooting was justified in self defense.