The UN cut their food aid this summer. These Palestinians now struggle to find their next meal

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Thousands of families in the West Bank and Gaza Strip are struggling with deep food insecurity two months after being cut from the United Nations’ main food assistance program. The World Food Program suspended all food aid to 60% of its beneficiaries in Gaza and the West Bank in June. That marked the largest-ever cut to its funding in the region. Shop owners accustomed to customers with WFP vouchers have seen sales drop. The cuts are exacerbating an already precarious situation in the West Bank where families already struggle with surging violence and the daily difficulties of Israel’s occupation.

