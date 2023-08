Russian writer Dmitry Glukhovsky is handed an 8-year prison term for discrediting Russia’s army

A Russian court has handed a writer an eight year prison sentence, finding him guilty of deliberately spreading false information about Russia’s armed forces. Dmitry Glukhovsky was found guilty of posting texts and videos on his social media channels that accused Russian servicemen of committing crimes in Ukraine and that Russian prosecutors said were fake. Glukhovsky is best known for writing a science fiction series and is the latest creative to be handed a prison term in a relentless crackdown on dissent in Russia. He isn’t in Russia and was tried in absentia.

