China sends ships and fighter jets toward Taiwan in new show of force
By HUIZHONG WU
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s defense ministry says China sent navy ships and a large group of fighter jets toward Taiwan. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has regularly sent flights toward the island in reaction to its political activities. It has also been sending ships and drones in the past year. Taiwan’s defense ministry said China sent 33 warplanes and 6 navy vessels from early Wednesday to Thursday. The J-10 and J-16 fighter jets flew across the midline and to the southwest of Taiwan. In response to China’s pressure, Taiwan has been buying weapons and fighter jets to shore up its defenses. The U.S. announced a $345 million package of defense sales to Taiwan.