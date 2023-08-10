Prisoner uses sheets to escape from 5th floor of NYC hospital and hail taxi; he’s still at large

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a prisoner receiving medical treatment escaped from a New York City hospital by tying sheets together, rappelling from a fifth-floor window and hailing a taxi. A police spokesperson says the 44-year-old man escaped from Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon and is still at large Thursday. The man had been in custody since a July 31 arrest for drug possession and was brought to the hospital Aug. 4 for treatment of a medical problem. He was taken to the bathroom for a shower and managed to escape out the window using bedsheets.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.