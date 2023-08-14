Prague government opposes local performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

PRAGUE (AP) — The Prague ruling coalition says it “unequivocally” opposes the planning performance of Russian soprano Anna Netrebko. Deputy mayor Jiri Pospisil says that all the coalition members share the same view. Monday’s announcement didn’t immediately mean that the Oct 16 performance at Prague’s Municipal House has been cancelled. Prague’s City Hall has a 100% majority in the house but it is up to its management to have a final say. Pospisil has admitted it would be “very difficult” to find legal reasons to cancel the contract.The opera singer has been suing the Metropolitan Opera in New York City over its decision to to drop her.

