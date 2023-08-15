Skip to Content
News

Forward progress stopped on Fuzztail Fire south of Bend; new fire, Johnson Saddle, reported NE of Prineville

Fuzztail Fire Deschutes NF 815
Deschutes National Forest
Fuzztail Fire broke out about five miles south of Bend Tuesday afternoon, put up smoke visible over wide area
Fuzztail Fire DCSO 815
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Deschutes County sheriff's deputies reported 'heavy law enforcement presence' on China Hat Road, near Fuzztail Fire that broke out Tuesday
Fuzztail Fire map COIDC
C.O. Fire Management Service
Trails were closed, Swamp Wells Horse Camp evacuated due to Fuzztail Fire south of Bend on Tuesday
By
Updated
today at 8:56 PM
Published 3:27 PM

(Update: Crews stop growth of Fuzztail Fire; new fire reported NE of Prineville)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Minutes after Central Oregon fire officials reported forward progression stopped on the 12-acre Fuzztail Fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon five miles south of Bend came word of a new wildfire burning Tuesday evening northeast of Prineville.

Central Oregon fire officials said crews were working to stop the Johnson Saddle Fire, burning on state Department of Forestry-protected land about seven miles northeast of Prineville.

It was reported to be about five acres, burning slowly through juniper trees and sagebrush. Engine crews and bulldozers were fighting the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

Earlier Tuesday, Incident 670, named the Fuzztail Fire, initially had two 20-person hand crews, four engine crews, a water tender, two bulldozers, two large air tankers and two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) working to control it.

The Swamp Wells Trail was closed from Forest Road 18 to Swamp Wells Horse Camp, and Fuzztail Butte Trail also was closed, officials said. Track updates on the Central Oregon Fire Twitter (X) page.

Firefighters and bulldozer crews were building lines around the fire as tankers dropped retardant.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the fire brought “heavy law enforcement presence near China Hat Road. Please avoid the area,” they said in a Facebook post.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officials said thunderstorms were moving over the fire area, and “scattered rain showers have moderated fire activity somewhat.”

About two hours later, officials reported that "crews are making great progress" and said the fire's latest size estimate was 12 acres.

A bulldozer line was built around the fire's perimeter by 8 p.m. and crews were working to secure containment and mop up. The campground and trail closures remain in effect, they said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content