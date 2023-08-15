Forward progress stopped on Fuzztail Fire south of Bend; new fire, Johnson Saddle, reported NE of Prineville

(Update: Crews stop growth of Fuzztail Fire; new fire reported NE of Prineville)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Minutes after Central Oregon fire officials reported forward progression stopped on the 12-acre Fuzztail Fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon five miles south of Bend came word of a new wildfire burning Tuesday evening northeast of Prineville.

Central Oregon fire officials said crews were working to stop the Johnson Saddle Fire, burning on state Department of Forestry-protected land about seven miles northeast of Prineville.

It was reported to be about five acres, burning slowly through juniper trees and sagebrush. Engine crews and bulldozers were fighting the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

Earlier Tuesday, Incident 670, named the Fuzztail Fire, initially had two 20-person hand crews, four engine crews, a water tender, two bulldozers, two large air tankers and two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) working to control it.

The Swamp Wells Trail was closed from Forest Road 18 to Swamp Wells Horse Camp, and Fuzztail Butte Trail also was closed, officials said. Track updates on the Central Oregon Fire Twitter (X) page.

Firefighters and bulldozer crews were building lines around the fire as tankers dropped retardant.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the fire brought “heavy law enforcement presence near China Hat Road. Please avoid the area,” they said in a Facebook post.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officials said thunderstorms were moving over the fire area, and “scattered rain showers have moderated fire activity somewhat.”

About two hours later, officials reported that "crews are making great progress" and said the fire's latest size estimate was 12 acres.

A bulldozer line was built around the fire's perimeter by 8 p.m. and crews were working to secure containment and mop up. The campground and trail closures remain in effect, they said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.