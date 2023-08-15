New 10-acre wildfire, the Fuzztail Fire, breaks out five miles south of Bend; area trails closed, horse camp evacuated

(Update: Storms, scattered showers moderate fire behavior)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crews and air tankers scrambled Tuesday afternoon to tackle a new wildfire that burned 10 acres about five miles south of Bend, prompting trail closures and evacuation of the Swamp Wells Horse Camp.

Central Oregon fire officials said Incident 670, the Fuzztail Fire, initially had two 20-person hand crews, four engine crews, a water tender, two bulldozers, two large air tankers and two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) working to control it.

The Swamp Wells Trail was closed from Forest Road 18 to Swamp Wells Horse Camp, and Fuzztail Butte Trail also was closed, officials said. Track updates on the Central Oregon Fire Twitter (X) page.

Firefighters and bulldozer crews were building lines around the fire as tankers dropped retardant.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the fire brought “heavy law enforcement presence near China Hat Road. Please avoid the area,” they said in a Facebook post.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officials said thunderstorms were moving over the fire area, and “scattered rain showers have moderated fire activity somewhat.”