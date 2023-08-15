Skip to Content
News

New 10-acre wildfire, the Fuzztail Fire, breaks out five miles south of Bend; area trails closed, horse camp evacuated

Fuzztail Fire Deschutes NF 815
Deschutes National Forest
Fuzztail Fire broke out about five miles south of Bend Tuesday afternoon, put up smoke visible over wide area
Fuzztail Fire DCSO 815
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Deschutes County sheriff's deputies reported 'heavy law enforcement presence' on China Hat Road, near Fuzztail Fire that broke out Tuesday
Fuzztail Fire map COIDC
C.O. Fire Management Service
Trails were closed, Swamp Wells Horse Camp evacuated due to Fuzztail Fire south of Bend on Tuesday
By
Published 3:27 PM

(Update: Storms, scattered showers moderate fire behavior)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) –  Crews and air tankers scrambled Tuesday afternoon to tackle a new wildfire that burned 10 acres about five miles south of Bend, prompting trail closures and evacuation of the Swamp Wells Horse Camp.

Central Oregon fire officials said Incident 670, the Fuzztail Fire, initially had two 20-person hand crews, four engine crews, a water tender, two bulldozers, two large air tankers and two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) working to control it.

The Swamp Wells Trail was closed from Forest Road 18 to Swamp Wells Horse Camp, and Fuzztail Butte Trail also was closed, officials said. Track updates on the Central Oregon Fire Twitter (X) page.

Firefighters and bulldozer crews were building lines around the fire as tankers dropped retardant.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the fire brought “heavy law enforcement presence near China Hat Road. Please avoid the area,” they said in a Facebook post.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officials said thunderstorms were moving over the fire area, and “scattered rain showers have moderated fire activity somewhat.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content