Friends of downtown Bend shooting victim grieve as nationwide manhunt for suspect continues

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shocked friends are mourning the death of Taylor Shane Wyss, a 33-year-old Redmond man who was shot and killed on the sidewalk in front of Duda's Billiards and Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in downtown Bend last week.

Several friends and co-workers of Wyss at Green Leaf Garden Center spoke to NewsChannel 21 about his kindred spirit, kindness, and the kind of person and worker that he was.

Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels said the shooting with a handgun occurred on the sidewalk outside Duda’s Billiards Bar and Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in the 1000 block of NW Wall Street.

Gunnels said that according to police investigative reports, a fight broke out in Duda's and spilled out into the street after suspect Caleb Cegers, 20, of Bend, and his girlfriend, Sadie Cole, 21, were asked to leave the bar for being disruptive.

Gunnels told NewsChannel 21 that based on the investigation and witness interviews, Wyss didn't start or take part in the fight that occurred inside Duda's. He also said authorities are reviewing video taken both inside and outside of Duda's, but would not comment on whether there was any video of the shooting.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was asked by Bend Police to lead the investigation after Bend PD homicide detectives learned a witness to the shooting was related to Police Chief Mike Krantz.

