US sanctions Lebanese environmental group accused of being an arm of Hezbollah

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions on a Lebanese environmental organization accused of being an arm of the militant group Hezbollah. The U.S. is designating Green Without Borders and its leader for allegedly providing support and cover to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon along the “Blue Line” between Lebanon and Israel “while operating under the guise of environmental activism. The Treasury says Green Without Border’s outposts are manned by Hezbollah operatives, serving as cover for the militant group’s warehouses and munitions tunnels.

