In a bid to unseat the long-ruling ANC, 7 South African parties reach a coalition agreement

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Seven opposition parties in South Africa have reached an agreement to form a coalition in a bid to unseat the ruling African National Congress if it fails to win a majority in next year’s general election. The seven include the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, and a string of smaller parties. However, they will need more votes to be able to form a majority. When the 2024 elections come around, the ANC will have been in government for 30 years since the end of apartheid. It has faced growing criticism for failing to alleviate poverty for millions of the Black majority and has had its reputation further eroded by regular corruption scandals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.