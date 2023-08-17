Prague government cancels performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say a scheduled performance by Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko in the Czech capital has been canceled. The announcement came after the Prague government said on Monday that all its coalition parties opposed the concert at a time Russia wages war on Ukraine. Prague’s Municipal House, where Netrebko’s Oct. 16 performance was to take place, and the Nachtigall Artists Management, an agency that organized it, have agreed on the cancellation. Netrebko won’t demand compensation. The soprano sued the Metropolitan Opera in New York City over its decision to drop her.

