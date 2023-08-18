Argentina’s anti-establishment candidate Milei engages IMF in economic talks after shock primary win

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s right-wing populist presidential candidate Javier Milei has met with International Monetary Fund officials to explain his economic proposals for the country, days after he became the surprise front-runner for the October election. Milei is an anti-establishment conservative who wants to get rid of the Central Bank and replace the local currency with the dollar. He shocked the South American country’s political establishment by receiving the most votes in national primaries Sunday. Argentina currently has a 30-month $44 billion loan program with the IMF. During the virtual meeting, Milei and members of his economic team assured IMF officials they had no intention of stopping payments on the IMF loan nor defaulting on any of the country’s debts.

By DANIEL POLITI and GISELA SALOMON Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.