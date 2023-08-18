Likely tornadoes under investigation as storms scatter damage in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

By WBZ Staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — The National Weather Service is looking into whether tornadoes caused some of the storm damage in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island Friday.

Two tornado warnings were sent out in the morning as storms rolled through during the rush hour commute.

The first was issued by the National Weather Service just after 8:30 a.m. and expired at 9:15 a.m. That area covered parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

According to WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff, the first signs of the tornado debris signature on radar were seen in Scituate, Rhode Island around 8:40 a.m. It then headed northeast towards Attleboro.

There was an unconfirmed weather spotter report of a “car picked up and spun around and lifted in the air” on Route 295 in Johnston, Rhode Island.

A second tornado warning was issued for parts of Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth counties a short time later. That warning ended around 10:05 a.m.

Confirming where a tornado touched down in Massachusetts and Rhode Island The National Weather Service will survey storm damage between Mansfield and Scituate, Rhode Island Friday to determine if any of it was caused by a tornado or straight line winds.

If you’re wondering why tornado warnings are more frequent these days, it’s because the National Weather Service radars can see the atmosphere better at multiple levels now than ever before.

During any severe weather, you can track the storms on our interactive weather radar to see where the systems are heading.

How to stay safe during a tornado warning During a tornado warning, there are several steps you can take to stay safe indoors and outside. Go to the lowest level of the building you are in and stay away from doors and windows. The bottom line is to always seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building.

