Dominican Republic offers economic aid to families of 32 killed in explosion as probe continues

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican government says the families of the 32 people killed in an explosion last week will receive a one-time payment of nearly $900 in economic aid. Officials said Monday that each family also will receive a monthly payment of $350 until December. The Aug. 14 explosion occurred at a plastics factory in the city of San Cristobal that lies just west of the capital of Santo Domingo. More than 50 people were injured. An investigation is underway to determine exactly what caused the blast. Authorities have said it could take up to three months to identify all those killed.

