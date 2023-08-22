Redmond School District holds teacher orientation for 50 new hires ahead of school year

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District is holding a two-day teacher orientation this week for new hires two weeks ahead of the first day of school.

The district serves over 7,200 students from 13 schools with more than 930 school members. According to the district, new teachers reportedly are set to make about $50,000 from their first year.

The orientation is being held at Ridgeview High School and features team-building activities, briefings on legalities and rules pertaining to students, and a sticky note board of what all teachers hope to accomplish in their school year.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield attended the orientation Tuesday morning in Redmond and will have his report on their new hires tonight at Five.

Redmond schools will have their first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day.