Skip to Content
Redmond

Redmond School District holds teacher orientation for 50 new hires ahead of school year

Redmond School District teacher orientation
KTVZ
Redmond School District teacher orientation
By
today at 11:15 AM
Published 11:50 AM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District is holding a two-day teacher orientation this week for new hires two weeks ahead of the first day of school.

The district serves over 7,200 students from 13 schools with more than 930 school members. According to the district, new teachers reportedly are set to make about $50,000 from their first year.

The orientation is being held at Ridgeview High School and features team-building activities, briefings on legalities and rules pertaining to students, and a sticky note board of what all teachers hope to accomplish in their school year.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield attended the orientation Tuesday morning in Redmond and will have his report on their new hires tonight at Five.

Redmond schools will have their first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day.

Article Topic Follows: Redmond

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content