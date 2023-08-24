Artist loses bid to remove panels covering anti-slavery murals at Vermont school

An artist has lost his appeal to remove fabric panels covering his murals at a Vermont law school that were intended to honor African Americans and abolitionists involved in the Underground Railroad. Artist Sam Kerson created the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” in 1993 on walls inside a Vermont Law and Graduate School building. In 2020, school officials said they were racially insensitive and planned to paint over them. But when Kerson objected, it said it would cover them with acoustic tiles. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling that denied Kerson’s appeal.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.