London Zoo’s animals, from tarantulas to tigers, get their annual weigh-in

LONDON (AP) — Staff at London Zoo got the measure of giant gorillas, plump penguins and skinny stick insects at the zoo’s annual animal weigh-in. Zookeepers on Thursday tempted squirrel monkeys onto scales, totted up tarantulas and used a curry-scented measuring stick to coax Sumatran tigers to stretch out. Staff at the zoo, which is home to some 14,000 animals, will take several days to weigh and measure every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate in its care. The results go into a database that is shared with zoos around the world. Angela Ryan, head of zoological operations at London Zoo, said an animal’s weight is vital information that can reveal whether creatures are healthy, and even which are pregnant.

