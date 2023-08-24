Regulator’s review of over 30 Swiss banks finds shortcomings in money-laundering controls

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s financial markets authority says an in-depth review of more than 30 banks conducted this spring found that “a large number” failed to meet basic requirements for analyzing the risk of money laundering. The authority, known as FINMA, says the review was prompted by repeated signs of shortcomings in money-laundering risk analysis during its regular visits to financial institutions. The poor assessment of the banks — which were not identified by name — is significant because Switzerland ranks No. 1 worldwide in wealth management.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.