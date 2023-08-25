German minister says she hopes someone is indicted for the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official says she hopes prosecutors will find sufficient evidence to indict whomever carried out an ttack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year. The pipelines were built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany. Explosions damaged them on Sept. 26, 2022. The apparent sabotage added to tensions over the war in Ukraine as European countries moved to wean themselves off Russian energy sources. Who was responsible for the sabotage remains a mystery. Germany, Sweden and Denmark have been investigating the attack. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in an interview published on Friday that “we must bring such crimes to court.”

