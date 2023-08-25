Pakistani doctor who sought to support Islamic State terror group sentenced in Minnesota to 18 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator who sought to join the Islamic State terrorist group to fight in Syria and expressed interest in carrying out attacks on U.S. soil has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Thirty-one-year-old Muhammad Masood pleaded guilty a year ago to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Prosecutors say he attempted unsuccessfully to travel to Syria in 2020, then agreed to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to meet up with someone he thought would help him travel to IS territory. FBI agents arrested him at the Minneapolis airport.

