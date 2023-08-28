An off-duty Oklahoma officer fired a shot that wounded a man at a high school football game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Oklahoma police officer fired a shot that critically wounded a man during a shooting at a high school football game that left a teenager dead. The officer did not shoot the teenager, according to the Oklahoma County sheriff. Choctaw’s police chief says the teen was killed in a shooting that followed an argument between two males during the third quarter of Friday night’s game between Del City High School and Choctaw High School. She did not know what the argument was about or whether the 42-year-old man who was shot by police was involved in the dispute.

