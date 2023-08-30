A German court denies weapons permit to a special forces soldier who served in Afghanistan

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ruled that a special forces soldier who believes he is at risk of attacks by jihadi extremists because he served in Afghanistan isn’t entitled to a private weapons permit. The 42-year-old soldier first applied for a permit to carry a weapon in 2016. His request was rejected by police. He appealed that decision successfully to a court in the western town of Minden, but regional authorities appealed and a higher administrative court in Muenster on Wednesday ruled against the soldier. It ruled that people who fear attacks are only entitled to a weapons permit “if they demonstrate that they are significantly more endangered than the general public.”

