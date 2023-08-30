Edmunds: Best used electric vehicles under $25,000

Electric vehicle tax credits aren’t just for new EVs anymore. Starting on January 1, used electric vehicles now qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $4,000. This is great for car shoppers who don’t have the budget for a new EV. However, only certain used EVs qualify, and other conditions must be met in order to receive the tax credit. To find out which used EVs qualify and to see what five used models Edmunds recommends, make sure to check out this article.

