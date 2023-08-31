Libya’s prime minister rejects normalization with Israel following secret meeting of ministers

CAIRO (AP) — One of Libya’s rival prime ministers has rejected the prospect of normalizing relations with Israel days after news broke of a secret meeting between the countries two foreign ministers. Last Sunday, the Israeli Foreign Minister publicly announced that he and Libya’s Foreign Minister had held a private meeting met in Rome the previous week. It is illegal to normalize ties with Israel under a 1957 law in Libya, which has long been hostile toward Israel. During a ministerial meeting Thursday he said “unfortunately there was individual in the government who acted independently,” in reference to the meeting.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.