Delaware man who police blocked from warning of speed trap wins $50K judgment
By RANDALL CHASE
Associated Press
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have agreed to pay $50,000 to resolve a federal lawsuit filed by a man who said troopers violated his constitutional rights by preventing him from warning motorists about a speed trap. A judgment in favor of Jonathan Guessford was entered Friday in his lawsuit against three troopers. Guessford had stood on a roadside holding a small cardboard sign reading “Radar Ahead!” He also made an obscene hand gesture at troopers while driving away from an initial encounter. He was then stopped and cited for “improper use of a hand signal.” The charge was dropped.