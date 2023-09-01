It’s not just one ‘Back to School’ day in Bend-La Pine Schools next week – different grades return over several days

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Like many school districts these days, Bend-La Pine Schools no longer have just one big "Back to School" day for every student, but different grades returning over a three-day period.

And it's not the day after Labor Day, either - for anyone.

The first day of school for grades 1-6 and 9 is on Wednesday, Sept. 6 (except at Three Rivers School, when its the first day for grades 1-8).

Thursday is the first day of the school year for grades 7-8 and 10-12.

For kindergartners, elementary schools have half of the students begin next Wednesday and the other half come in on Thursday, so the first day where all attend together is actually Friday.

School start times also very by grades. Generally, elementary students start school at 7:45 a.m., an hour before most middle and high school students.

Elementary: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Middle school: 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

High school: 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Bend Tech Academy: 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Realms Middle and High School: 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Three Rivers School: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There's no early release on the first Wednesday. School Improvement Wednesdays, when schools release students 90 minutes early, start the following week, on Sept. 13.

Kelsey McGee is visiting Lava Ridge Elementary in northeast Bend Friday to learn how teachers and staff have been preparing for the big day(s) and see what's new this year. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.