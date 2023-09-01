Russia declares Nobel-winning editor Dmitry Muratov to be a foreign agent

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have declared newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov to be a foreign agent, continuing the country’s moves to suppress critics and independent reporting. Muratov is a Nobel Peace Prize winner. Russian law allows for individuals and organizations receiving funding from abroad to be declared foreign agents, a pejorative term that potentially undermines their credibility with the Russian public. The status also requires designees to mark any publications with a disclaimer stating they are foreign agents. Muratov was chief editor of Novaya Gazeta, which was widely respected abroad for its investigative reporting and frequently critical of the Kremlin. Muratov was a co-laureate of the 2021 Nobel prize.

