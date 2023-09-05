Trump plans to attend the Iowa-Iowa State football game in the leadoff 2024 GOP voting state

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump plans to attend Saturday’s football game between Iowa State University and the University of Iowa. The game is hosted this year by the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames and is the marquee sporting event in the state, which is scheduled to host the leadoff Republican presidential nominating caucuses in January. The visit will mark Trump’s sixth trip to the state this year. Fellow presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is also planning to attend the game.

