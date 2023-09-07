Drake announces highly anticipated ‘For All the Dogs’ album will arrive this month
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake has announced his highly anticipated eighth studio album “For All the Dogs” will be released on Sept. 22. The album is slated to arrive after months of teasing, including at a July 2023 New York City show, where the rapper told the capacity-filled Barclays Center crowd the project would drop in approximately “a couple of weeks.” The new album features many collaborations, including one with Nicki Minaj and another with reggaetonero Bad Bunny. Drake is currently on his “It’s All a Blur” tour. His last album was 2022’s “Honestly, Nevermind.”