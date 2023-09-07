Man struck by tree while cleaning hurricane debris is third Florida death from Hurricane Idalia

CROSS CITY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an elderly man who was cleaning debris from Hurricane Idalia in north Florida when a tree fell on him has been declared the state’s third death from the Category 3 storm. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the 90-year-old man died Tuesday in Dixie County after a tree fell on a tractor he was operating. Hurricane Idalia made landfall with 125 mph winds across the state in Florida’s remote Big Bend region. Other official Idalia-related deaths in Florida are a man who died in a traffic crash near Gainesville hours before Idalia made landfall on Aug. 30 and a windsurfer who went missing that same day off Florida’s Space Coast.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.