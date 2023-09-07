One year later: Officer forges bond with baby girl he is credited with saving

By Connor Hills

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Nearly a year after saving a one-month-old’s life, a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer has forged a strong bond with the baby girl and her family.

In 2022, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says two of its officers helped to the life of a young girl named Kamiyah. Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, responded to a call for a one-month-old girl who wasn’t breathing.

Their quick actions are believed to have made a difference. Body camera footage of the incident captured the officers’ quick thinking.

Kamiyah is believed to have stopped breathing due to RSV. DuChaine began infant chest compressions followed by back thrusts. Thankfully, the young girl started breathing again.

“And then once I got her flipped over on her back, and I started doing the thrusts, I started feeling her heart, and then after she finally started coming to, I could feel her heart racing,” DuChaine told KMBC.

Nearly a year later, she is healthy. Kimayah is turning one in September. She and her family have continued to bond with officer DuChaine in the months since the incident.

The picture above is from later August when DuChaine took his family to the zoo, bringing Kamiyah with them. KCPD says the two families are in constant contact with each other.

Kamiyah’s mother, Tajanea Allen, told Good Morning America that she believes the officers are heroes for what they did. DuChaine and Owen insist that their actions were just part of their job.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.