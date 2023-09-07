Small plane crashes; pilot alert

By Allen Cone

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — A small plane crash-landed in a remote area in western St. Lucie County with the pilot alert and out of the aircraft Wednesday afternoon, the St. Lucie County Fire District said.

At 2:49 p.m., St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Air1 located the aircraft near Minute Maid Road and Florida’s Turnpike, the fire district posted on Facebook.

Air1 flew the pilot to paramedics for evaluation.

No one else was aboard.

