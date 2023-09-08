2 siblings are sentenced in a North Dakota fentanyl probe. 5 fugitives remain

A judge sentenced a pair of siblings, the last of more than 30 people who were indicted for an international fentanyl trafficking operation. They were sentenced this week in federal court in North Dakota. Siblings Marie and Vannek Um received 23 years and four years, respectively, in federal prison, with credit for time served. Five fugitives from China remain. The “Operational Denial” investigation began in January 2015 following the overdose death of an 18-year-old in Grand Forks, and resulted in the indictments in North Dakota and Oregon. A jury earlier this year convicted Marie Um of drug-related and money laundering conspiracy charges. Vannek Um, sentenced Friday, pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy in March.

