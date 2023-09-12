Court renews detention of 5 Israelis in Cyprus police custody after U.K. woman accuses them of rape

PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus court extended the detention of five Israelis for another six days after a British woman accused them of gang-raping her in a hotel room during a pool party in the coastal resort town of Ayia Napa .Famagusta District Court Judge Petros Theophilou ruled Tuesday there’s “reasonable suspicion” that the Israeli nationals may be implicated in the case and should remain in detention until police can complete gathering more evidence, including checking their cellphones for video or other images relating to the incident. The suspects — three aged 19 and the other two 20 — are expected to plead to charges including rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment and abduction at their next court appearance.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.