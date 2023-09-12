Video shows white sheriff’s deputy in upstate New York fatally shooting 2 Black teens in fleeing car

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general has released a video of an upstate deputy firing into a fleeing car and killing two teens, raising questions about whether the officer needed to use deadly force to avoid being run over. Attorney General Letitia James released the video as part of her office’s investigation into the fatal shootings last Wednesday of 17-year-old Dhal Apet and 15-year-old Lueth Mo by an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Deputy John Rosello was investigating a smoke shop burglary in the Syracuse area that morning and had responded to a call about people seen transferring items between two vehicles. The video was released Tuesday.

