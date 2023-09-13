Skip to Content
20 years after Central Oregon’s biggest wildfire, Deschutes National Forest is still recovering

Barney Lerton
Published 11:52 AM

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It's been 20 years since the B&B Complex Fire exploded in the Deschutes National Forest near the Santiam Pass. The fire scorched 90,000 acres in 2003.

Late August of 2003, the Bear Butte Fire and the Booth Fire were both ignited by lightning. Winds caused both fires to merge, exploding into the B&B Complex Fire.

No lives or homes were lost luckily, but the fire cost $38 million to fight.

Isabella Warren is speaking with wildland firefighters who were on the front lines, to hear their story about the devastating fire. Her report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Isabella Warren

Isabella Warren is a Multimedia Journalist for NewsChannel 21.

