20 years after Central Oregon’s biggest wildfire, Deschutes National Forest is still recovering

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It's been 20 years since the B&B Complex Fire exploded in the Deschutes National Forest near the Santiam Pass. The fire scorched 90,000 acres in 2003.

Late August of 2003, the Bear Butte Fire and the Booth Fire were both ignited by lightning. Winds caused both fires to merge, exploding into the B&B Complex Fire.

No lives or homes were lost luckily, but the fire cost $38 million to fight.

