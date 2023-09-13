A school shooting in Louisiana left 1 dead, 2 hurt. Classes are canceled until Friday.

GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — Classes are canceled at a Louisiana high school where a student was shot to death and two others were injured. A 14-year-old student at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg is in custody after the Tuesday shooting. The local sheriff described the shooting as a senseless tragedy. Authorities have not released the charges the suspect faces or what led to the shooting. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards says he and his wife are praying for the families affected by the shooting. He says the state must have serious policy discussions about how to end gun violence.

