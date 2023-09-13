Appeals court to quickly consider Trump’s presidential immunity claim in sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court plans to quickly consider former President Donald Trump’s claim that presidential immunity protects him from a New York writer’s assertion that he defamed her by saying she fabricated her claim that he sexually attacked her in the 1990s. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Wednesday that it will expedite the appeal. It set a schedule for written arguments to be filed within a month. A lower-court judge has set a Jan. 15 date for a jury to begin deciding damages after he ruled that Trump defamed writer E. Jean Carroll with remarks in 2019 while he was president.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.