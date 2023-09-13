Delaware man gets 7 1/2-year federal term in carjacking of congresswoman’s SUV in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Delaware man has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison in the carjacking of a U.S. congresswoman’s sport utility vehicle in a Philadelphia park almost two years ago. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 21-year-old Josiah Brown was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Philadelphia. U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was walking to her parked car after a meeting in FDR Park in December 2021 when two armed people demanded her keys. Brown and four juveniles were arrested in Delaware. Brown, then 19, said he didn’t know who the congresswoman was. He wrote a letter of apology.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.