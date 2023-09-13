Japanese boy-band production company sets up panel to compensate sexual assault victims

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese boys-band production company at the center of an unfolding sexual abuse scandal, Johnny & Associates, has selected three former judges to head its effort to compensate hundreds of victims. The Tokyo-based agency also said it will not take its usual cut from its performers’ earnings for the next year “in an effort to win back public trust.” The actions come after the company acknowledged last week that Johnny Kitagawa, its late founder and former chief, had sexually assaulted at least several hundred teens and children over half a century. It says a special online site will be set up for people who worked under Johnny’s so they can be financially compensated.

