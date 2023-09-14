Florida man who hung swastika banner on highway overpass is arrested

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who authorities say is a member of an extremist group has been arrested in displaying a banner with swastikas on a highway overpass. Doing so is in violation of a new state law that makes it a crime to display images onto a structure without permission. The law was passed earlier this year in response to the distribution of antisemitic literature and the projection of racist and antisemitic words on buildings. The man from Cape Canaveral was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Brevard County Jail on an arrest warrant from Orange County in Orlando. He is facing a charge of criminal mischief.

