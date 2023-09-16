Help protect local communities: BLM to start hiring soon for firefighter, other wildland fire roles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bureau of Land Management is hiring various jobs in wildland fire across Oregon and Washington. Jobs will open for firefighters, dispatchers and to work at airtanker bases starting in October. This is an opportunity for a career that helps protect local communities and public lands.

The BLM manages over 16 million acres of forest and high desert throughout Oregon and Washington. This creates a complex fire program where no two days are the same. Joining the team takes employees to some of the most beautiful places in the country. The BLM is also part of a larger, collaborative wildland fire management community and partners with other local, state, and federal agencies.

Rogelio Galaviz works as an engine captain for the BLM in Lakeview. He has been with the BLM for 15 years and is originally from Oregon. He finds a career in wildland fire fulfilling and likes that he can help his community and others during times of need.

"Anyone with a passion for wildland fire and land stewardship can find a position they’ll enjoy with the BLM," said Rogelio. "I've had the opportunity to work on a wide variety of wildland fire resources. I've worked on a helicopter rappel crew and multiple Interagency Hotshot crews. I've also worked with 3,000-gallon water tenders and other vehicles equipped with water tanks and pumps."

For job announcements or to apply, visit USAJOBS.gov. The work itself will begin in the late spring or early summer of 2024. Visit https://www.nifc.gov/careers/how-to-apply for information on the federal hiring process. Learn more about a career with BLM OR/WA Fire at https://on.doi.gov/3yYp0j7.

To learn more, don’t miss the national BLM Fire Hire webinar via Zoom September 20 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Panelists will discuss entry-level opportunities with BLM Fire, share information about USAJOBS.gov, resume building, and more. The link to participate is: https://bit.ly/485tsMk.



Tentative application periods by job type

• Hotshot Wildland Firefighter, GS 3-5: Oct. 2-24

• Engine Crew, GS 3-5: Oct. 23- Nov. 14

• Wildland Firefighter fuels/prevention/wildland fire module, GS 3-5: Oct. 23- Nov. 14

• Handcrew, GS 3-5: Nov. 13- Dec. 5

• Helitack, GS 4/5: Oct. 16- Nov. 14

• Senior Firefighter, GS 6/7: Oct. 2-24

• Fire Logistics Dispatcher, GS 3-7: Oct. 23- Nov. 14, and Nov. 13- Dec. 5

• Fire Dispatcher, GS 4-7: Oct. 23- Nov. 14, and Nov. 13- Dec. 5

• Airtanker Base, GS 3-5: Dec. 4-26

Local contact numbers for BLM Oregon-Washington Offices

• Burns, Oregon: 541-573-4400

• Coos Bay, Oregon: 541-756-0100

• Lakeview, Oregon: 541-947-2177

• Medford, Oregon: 541-618-2200

• Northwest Oregon District (Salem): 503-375-5646

• Prineville, Oregon: 541-416-6700

• Roseburg, Oregon: 541-440-4930

• Vale, Oregon: 541-473-3144

• Spokane, Washington (manages all BLM lands in Washington State): 509-536-1200



