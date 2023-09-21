Mississippi high court blocks appointment of some judges in majority-Black capital city and county
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court has struck down part of a state law that would have allowed some circuit court judges to be appointed rather than elected in the capital city of Jackson and the surrounding county, which are both majority-Black. Critics said the law was an effort by the majority-white Legislature to stomp on voting rights and to treat Jackson and Hinds County residents unfairly. Most Mississippi judges are elected. Circuit court judges hear civil cases and felony criminal cases. In the ruling Thursday, justices affirmed part of the law that creates a new court to hear misdemeanor cases in a part of Jackson that includes the Capitol and other government buildings.