Skip to Content
News

Colombia’s presidential office manipulates video of President Petro at UN to hype applause

By
Published 3:39 PM

By LEÓN RAMÍREZ
Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Colombian government manipulated a video to alter the applause received by President Gustavo Petro received during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Associated Press reviewed the video and was able to verify that it was altered. The recording released by the presidential office incorporates the applause received by U.S. President Joe Biden, who  spoke moments before Petro, making it appear the applause was directed at the Colombian leader. The presidential office has not responded to requests for comment on the altered video.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content