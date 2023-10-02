2 Indianapolis officers plead not guilty after indictment for shooting Black man asleep in car

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers indicted for shooting a Black man who was sleeping in a car outside his grandmother’s house have entered not guilty pleas. Officers Carl Chandler and Alexander Gregory entered the pleas Monday to charges of battery and criminal recklessness charges. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that a grand jury had indicted Gregory and Chandler in connection with the Dec. 31 predawn shooting of Anthony Maclin on the city’s north side. Police said at the time the officers had found Maclin asleep with a gun next to him in the driver’s seat.

