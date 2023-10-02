Spain’s women’s team players Putellas, Rodríguez and Paredes appear before a judge in Rubiales probe

MADRID (AP) — Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and two of her teammates on Spain’s women’s national team have appeared before a judge as witnesses in the investigation of former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for kissing a player on the lips. Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez all answered questions from the judge in Madrid. Rodríguez appeared in court in the Spanish capital while Putellas and Paredes testified via video from Barcelona. Spanish state prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony after the Women’s World Cup final in August.

