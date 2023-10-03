Adoptive parents charged with felony neglect after 3 children found alone in dangerous conditions

Police in West Virginia say two adoptive parents have been charged with felony neglect after two children were found locked inside a small barn and a third child was located in an unprotected loft inside an adjacent home. The parents were arraigned Tuesday on charges of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury. An investigation started after someone called authorities Monday evening expressing concern about the children’s welfare. The parents were arrested when they returned home. The Associated Press is not naming the parents in order to protect the identities of the children, who’ve been placed with Child Protective Services.

