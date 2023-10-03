Fatal shooting by police draws protests and raises questions in north Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Family members of a Black man fatally shot outside his home by Alabama police are seeking more information and access to body camera footage of the shooting. Police shot and killed Stephen Perkins, 39, Friday morning outside his home in Decatur, Ala. The Decatur Police Department say they were called to the scene by a tow truck driver who said he was attempting to repossess a vehicle when a homeowner pulled a gun and the man later pointed the weapon at officers. The Perkins family issued a statement calling for an investigation. They questioned what they called an “unjust excessive amount of force.”

